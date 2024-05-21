Scott Parkinson Talks His Campaign For US Senate

Scott Parkinson, a Republican vying for the nomination to challenge Tim Kaine for his seat in the US Senate, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about why he is running for the Senate, should Republicans go after a 15 week nationwide abortion ban or is it a state issue, what differentiates him for the other candidates for the Republican nomination, how he is going to get voters from Richmond and Northern Virginia to vote for him, his stance on the multiple aid bills including whether or not he would continue to support sending money to Ukraine, and more.