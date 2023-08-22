Search planned for missing Lynchburg woman

The search continues in Lynchburg for a woman who’s been missing for a week now. A community search party is planned for 9:00 this morning for 20-year-old Avriel Hooks.

Searchers are gathering at the corner of Fort Ave and Mckinney Avenue.

Ashley Pittman is putting together a prayer service tonight at 7:15 at her home at 1820 Florida Avenue. Hooks was reported missing last Wednesday, after Pittman says she received a text message from her daughter’s phone number that she believed wasn’t actually Hooks.

Lynchburg Police have interviewed people Hooks regularly communicates with and on Sunday they searched an area that she frequents. They say Hooks’ lack of communication with her family and abnormal absence makes her disappearance suspicious.

[UPDATE] LPD Continues Search for Missing Person

Avriel Hooks was last seen by her family on August 22, 2023 around 8:00 p.m. and reported missing on August 23, 2023. Your Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has been working diligently since then to locate her. LPD has been in constant communication with Hooks’ family and continues to investigate this as a missing person case. However, Hooks’ lack of communication with her family and abnormal absence makes her disappearance suspicious. Detectives have interviewed individuals who Hooks regularly communicates with and are utilizing all available investigative resources.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, LPD Detectives with assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, searched an area in the City of Lynchburg where Hooks frequently travelled. At this time, Hooks has not been located and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avriel Hooks is urged to contact Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166 or the Lynchburg Police Department. Any and all updates will be provided as an update

Here is the latest information from Lynchburg Police: