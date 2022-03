Virginia lawmakers are on their way to banning modified “Carolina Squat” trucks from Virginia’s roads. Those are trucks that have been modified to raise the front end of the vehicle higher than the rear. The push follows a deadly crash last month in Mecklenburg County that left a 27-year-old man dead. Lynchburg Senator Mark Peake is sponsoring the bill:

If it passes and is signed by the governor, the law would take effect immediately.