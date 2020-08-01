Sen. Steve Newman on parole report: “this thing is going to have pretty big fallout”

Lynchburg Republican Senator Steve Newman is among state lawmakers

calling for answers from Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and the state’s government watchdog agency – over a report about the parole board’s release of some 18-hundred inmates last year, included a man convicted of killing a police officer. A Richmond TV station obtained a version of the investigative report which is much longer and harsher than a report that was previously released to the public.   Northam administration officials said yesterday they’re not familiar with the newly released report.  Newman discussed that issue – and more — with the Morningline

WLNI · Steve Newman 2 – 25 – 21