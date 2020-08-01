Senate Democrats kill Youngkin-backed bill on school awards

Virginia Senate Democrats have voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards. Youngkin sought the legislation in response to concerns about how some northern Virginia school districts delayed recognizing student achievements on a standardized test. Democrats on the Senate Education and Health Committee argued in a hearing Thursday that there was little reason to think the northern Virginia school districts’ mistakes were intentional. They raised concerns about including such specific language in the state code. Youngkin told TV station WJLA after Thursday’s vote that the proposed legislation was “just a matter of common sense.”