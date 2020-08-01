Senate gathers on ‘Lobby Day’ under heightened security

BC-VA–Lobby Day, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Jan 18, 2021 12:52PM (GMT 17:52)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state lawmakers met under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President elect-Joe Biden’s inauguration. Several gun-rights advocates came to Richmond on Monday, some of them heavily armed. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what’s informally known as lobby day. Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year, and this year planned a series of caravans that intend to drive through the city decked out in pro-gun messages. The main organizer has pledged the event will be peaceful.