Sports writer for the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record, Shane Mettlen joins The Sportsline from Brooklyn to preview the James Madison vs. Wisconsin NCAA Tournament game, including if JMU has a fighting chance to knock of the 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers Friday, on if all the momentum from a great regular and post-season thus far can carry over, and what his keys to victory are if the Dukes plan on advancing in March Madness.