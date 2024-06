Golf Digest’s Shane Ryan joins The Sportsline live from the U.S. Open in Pinehurst to provide a round one update on golf’s third major, including how Rory McIlroy looks amidst his off-the-field news regarding his divorce and reconciliation with his wife, on the golf course not playing as challenging as first expected for a U.S. Open, and if Scottie Scheffler can overcome his slow start at Pinehurst.