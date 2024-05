Golf Digest writer Shane Ryan joins The Sportsline to talk Wells Fargo Championship and the next golf major event, including if the return of world number one Scottie Scheffler will see him pick up where he left his dominant form, on whether or not Rory McIlroy can turn his Quail Hollow victory into momentum to win the PGA Championship to complete the career grand slam, and why there hasn’t been any progress in the PGA-LIV merger attempts.