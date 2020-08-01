SHARE-A-BEAR-a-THON Sept. 9

Give a bear, receive free ice cream – on National Teddy Bear Day, September 9:

SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON presented by Gleaning For The World and Mister Goodies

September 4, 2022 | CONCORD, VA: National Teddy Bear Day – September 9th – is a day to celebrate Teddy Bears! Teddy bears, and stuffed animals of all sorts, bring joy to children all around the world.

In celebration of National Teddy Bear Day on September 9, Gleaning For The World is partnering with Mister Goodies (on Timberlake Road) to collect (new or gently used) stuffed animals for the organization’s Teddy Bear Brigade program during their third annual SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON event. Mister Goodies is offering a free ice cream cone to any person who donates one stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Brigade that evening from 5pm until 9pm. Additionally, anyone who donates three or more stuffed animals can receive any Mister Goodies menu item for free.

“We are incredibly grateful to the team at Mister Goodies for their partnership and generosity with the SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON event,” Gleaning’s president Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “This is our third year celebrating National Teddy Bear Day at Mister Goodies!”

All free ice cream tickets must be redeemed during the SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON event on September 9, between 5pm and 9pm. There is no age limit for this event and no limit to the number of stuffed animals you can donate, however, there is a limit of one free ice cream per donor.

Gleaning For The World collects and sends stuffed animals through their Teddy Bear Brigade program all year long. They clean, sort, and pack the stuffed animals and place them onto international shipping containers which are sent to partners who distribute the plush toys to children living in poverty, in orphanages, or in refugee camps. The organization distributes approximately 35,000 stuffed animals to children each year through their Teddy Bear Brigade.



Additionally, the collected stuffed animals are given to children in the aftermath of natural disasters as a way to bring them hope and comfort after a traumatic event.

“SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON is a great opportunity for folks in our community to help children in need,” Smiley-Mason added. “We hope to see another big crowd this year!”

If you are ready to give your gently-used or brand new stuffed animals a new home, stop by Mister Goodies’ ice cream truck on Thursday, September 9 from 5pm until 9pm. Drop your stuffed animals off at Gleaning’s truck in the parking lot, and visit Mister Goodies’ truck for your free ice cream!

