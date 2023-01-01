Sheila Smith Talks Why She Should Continue to be Treasurer of Campbell County

Sheila Smith, the Incumbent in the Campbell County Treasurer race, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about her view of how the job of treasurer should be done, why there is such a high turnover rate in the treasurer’s office, responding to allegations of not being in the office and being a “working Treasurer”, the firing of Manda Witkowski, does she believe that she has represented the citizens of Campbell County, her background in Social Services and how that helps her create a budget, the change to twice a year billing, and more.