Sheriff: Alert neighbor helped find abducted 11-year-old Bedford Co. girl

A Florida woman and her 18-year-old son face charges for allegedly abducting an 11-year-old Bedford County girl on Saturday. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller says authorities who were looking for the missing girl near her home in Goode got a break when a neighbor reported seeing a car in the neighborhood with Florida tags and a man and woman inside.

Police traced them to Jacksonville, Florida. The girl’s been returned home and the man and woman are in custody. Officials believe the girl met the 18-year-old through the game app Roblox.