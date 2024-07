Shiloh Martin with Horizon Behavioral Health’s Project Link dropped by The HOME Show to talk about their nonprofit spotlight featured in the summer issue of HOME. They discussed celebrating 55 years and how they support women and children whose lives have been affected by substance exposure. Horizon also invited Rachel Queen with Pink Flamingo Play Cafe to share about their new business launching July 13th and how it focuses on giving moms and children a fun and safe place to socialize and play