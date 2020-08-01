Shots fired at Lakeside Drive traffic circle in possible road rage incident

Lynchburg Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired near the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive yesterday. Just after 11am, callers reported a Mercedes and a Lexus driving recklessly on Old Forest Road toward Lakeside Drive. As the vehicles entered the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive, gunfire erupted from the Mercedes in the direction of the Lexus. Both vehicles fled the area in different directions before the police arrived. Construction workers were in the area, but nobody was injured.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Shots Fired at Lakeside Drive Traffic Circle

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a possible road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired near the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive today.

On July 26, 2022, at 11:03 a.m., callers reported a Mercedes and a Lexus driving recklessly on Old Forest Road toward Lakeside Drive. As the vehicles entered the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive, gunfire erupted from the Mercedes in the direction of the Lexus. Both vehicles fled the area in different directions before police arrived.

Witnesses described the Mercedes as a blue or silver sedan manufactured between 2000-2010 and the Lexus as a black SUV.

The Lakeside Drive Bridge Over Blackwater Creek Project is still under construction and workers were present when the shooting occurred. No injuries or damage to property were reported to police as a result of the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.