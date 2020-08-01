Slick road conditions throughout Central Virginia

Main roads are passable but many secondary and residential streets remain slick today after snow and sleet overnight. Area police have been working crashes – including one on Route 29 around Altavista where a tractor trailer ended up in the median and on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg where a vehicle struck a utility pole. Gaynelle Hart head of Lynchburg Public Works says their crews applied salt to the roads and are working in 12-hour shifts:

Most area schools are closed and many businesses are opening their doors late.