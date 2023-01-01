SNOW! Check here for closings and delays

City of Lynchburg Public Works Crews Conducting Snow Removal; Trash Collection Delayed

Lynchburg, Va. – The City of Lynchburg Public Works crews are conducting snow removal operations on primary and secondary streets. Motorists should exercise extreme caution throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning.

Trash Delayed

Residential trash collection on Tuesday will be rescheduled for Friday, January 19th. Wednesday and Thursday trash collection will proceed as scheduled.

The regional landfill will open at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 16th. The Convenience Center will be closed.

The public is asked to have patience as Public Works crews work to clear streets. Whenever possible please stay off the streets and travel only when necessary.

How the City of Lynchburg Prioritizes Snow Removal

Priority 1 Clearing of all primary streets and heaviest traffic routes.

Priority 2 Clearing of all collector streets and bus routes.

Priority 3 Plowing of all residential streets if more than two inches of snow exists

Campbell County to Operate on a Delayed Schedule Tuesday, January 16 Due to Inclement Weather

RUSTBURG, VA – Out of an abundance of caution, on Tuesday, January 16, Campbell County Administrative Offices, including the Public Library System, will be operating on a two (2) hour delay due to current weather conditions.

Out of an abundance of caution, on Tuesday, January 16, Campbell County Administrative Offices, including the Public Library System, will be operating on a two (2) hour delay due to current weather conditions. Vital public safety and law enforcement services will operate as scheduled.

Employees and guests are asked to use caution walking across parking areas and on sidewalks. Please wear appropriate shoes/apparel suitable for adverse weather conditions. Be safe, Campbell!

Campbell County to Operate on a Delayed Schedule Tuesday, January 16 Due to Inclement Weather

RUSTBURG, VA – Out of an abundance of caution, on Tuesday, January 16, Campbell County Administrative Offices, including the Public Library System, will be operating on a two (2) hour delay due to current weather conditions.

Vital public safety and law enforcement services will operate as scheduled.

Employees and guests are asked to use caution walking across parking areas and on sidewalks. Please wear appropriate shoes/apparel suitable for adverse weather conditions. Be safe, Campbell!