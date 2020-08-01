Snow, ice for Thursday; area officials urge precautions

More wintry weather is headed our way tomorrow as snow and sleet. WDBJ 7 Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner:

Campbell County authorities are urging area residents to be prepared for more power outages and hazardous road conditions like during last weekend’s ice storm. They’re urging residents to take precautions to make sure they have food, medicine, and a plan to keep warm. Campbell County libraries or fire and rescue agencies could serve as a temporary warming station and during operating hours, and public libraries also can be used as charging stations for electronic devices, such as phones and laptops.