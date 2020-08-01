South Boston man charged with October bank robbery on Timberlake Road

A South Boston man is charged with robbing the Wells Fargo on Timberlake Road back in October. Sheriff’s officials from Campbell County, Halifax County, Bedford County, and South Boston searched a South Boston home on Tuesday and arrested 26-year-old Ryan McKinney for one count of robbery. They say he’s the man who demanded money from the Wells Fargo bank clerks on October 14th and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. McKinney is at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax on a secure bond.

Here is the news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

PRESS RELEASE

On October 14, 2021 around 4:40 Pm, a white male wearing a tan/khaki ball cap and a dark in color jacket entered the Wells Fargo bank located at 21513 Timberlake Rd. The male proceeded to demand money from the bank clerks. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the bank.

Investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Boston Police Department developed a suspect in this case.

On December 21, 2021 a search warrant was obtained and served at a residence in South Boston Virginia. Evidence at this location was seized linking Ryan McKinney, 26 years old of South Boston Virginia. As a result Ryan McKinney was charged with 1 Count of Robbery. McKinney is currently be held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax on a secure bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected, please contact Investigator J.M Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have any information.