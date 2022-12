On this special edition of The Sportsline, we crash the Stache Bash and Lanny Duncan and Chris Boswell stop by to talk successes of this growing season and how this year’s drive will help the kids, Anthony “Biscuit” McAvoy shows everybody his new tramp stamp tattoo and talks about the pain, we reveal the one big winner of our Pine Needles Golf Resort grand prize, and Drew Gentry lets listeners pull hair off his body with hot wax to raise some last minute dollars for Mustaches 4 Kids.