Special vintage toy exhibit at Lynchburg Museum Dec. 2 – 31

“Toys in the Lynchburg Museum Collection”

Exhibit at the Lynchburg Museum

Opening Reception: “First Fridays,” December 2, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.





LYNCHBURG, Va. – Visit the Lynchburg Museum, 901 Court Street, during the month of December to see a special display of vintage toys from different eras of Lynchburg’s history.

The mini-exhibit will open with a reception on Friday, December 2, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will remain on display through Saturday, December 31. Both the December 2 reception and month-long exhibit are free and open to the public.

This holiday exhibit will showcase a variety of the Lynchburg Museum’s best toys, including McWane family paper dolls from around 1900, a toy fire truck and chief’s car and a miniature Thornhill wagon made in Lynchburg. Many of the toys were originally purchased at beloved local stores like Bragassa’s on 12th Street and S. O. Fisher on Main Street.

Toys are part of the magic of the winter holidays. Children look forward to discovering the offerings of new toys that come with the season, following the tradition Sears began with its first Wish Book in 1933.

More than trivial play things, toys also foster imagination and can even inspire a child’s future career. Lynchburg native Vincent “Squeek” Burnett (1913–1989) spent his early years flying a toy airplane before becoming a World War II aviator, flight instructor and nationally recognized aerobatic pilot.

Do you have a favorite antique toy connected to Lynchburg? Do you have a special memory of Bragassa’s, S.O. Fisher, Kaybee Toys, or another local toy store? If so, please let us know. The Lynchburg Museum is always interested in learning more about the history and material culture of Central Virginia. Call (434) 455-6226, email museum@lynchburgva.gov or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@LburgMuse).

The Museum’s regular open hours are Thursday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

About the Lynchburg Museum System

The Lynchburg Museum System manages the official history museums and archives of the City of Lynchburg. Its mission is to collect, interpret, preserve, and share the history and culture of Lynchburg, Virginia, and the surrounding area. The Museum System is a division of the City’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, working in partnership with the non-profit Lynchburg Museum Foundation.

For more information about the Lynchburg Museum System, please call (434) 455-6226 or visit www.LynchburgMuseum.org, www.PointofHonor.org, www.LynchburgPhotos.org, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@LburgMuse).