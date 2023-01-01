Spooktacular Glow Ride at Riverside Park Oct. 20th

Lynchburg Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the Spooktacular Glow Ride on Friday, October 20 at Riverside Park starting at 7:00pm. Gear up for a hauntingly delightful adventure where the spook factor is minimum, and scares are kept at bay, making it a family-friendly event for all ages. Join us for a mesmerizing evening ride through the park, with bikes adorned in vibrant lights and glow sticks. Visit the Parks and Rec tent by 7:10pm to enter your bike into the bike rodeo for a chance to win some spooktacular prizes!

Renaissance Theatre Company will perform their famous Sanderson Sisters production off-trail for those who want an extra spook. DJ Q, Hot Diggity Dogs, Hamlett House Coffee, and Cycling Without Age will be rockin’ the ride, and glow-themed activities will be in the playground parking lot. Spectators are invited to bring a lawn chair and watch the rodeo. Costumes are highly encouraged!

The schedule of events is as follows: 7:00pm | Event Opens

7:10pm | Bike Rodeo Registration Ends

7:15pm | Bike Rodeo Begins

7:30pm | Ride official kicks off with Blackwater Bike Shop leading the first loop

8:50pm | Last loop led by Blackwater Bike Shop

