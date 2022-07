Founder of Golf.com, Golfwire, and the Golf Press Association, Alex Miceli joins the guys live from Pumpkin Ridge to talk about the inaugural LIV Series tournament. Miceli talks about the 9/11 Justice group and why people are targeting the golfers for their relationship with the Saudi Series. He weighs in on the strength of field and how they are being built week-by-week. He also weighs in how this won’t be about the golf until at least next year.