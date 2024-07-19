Sportsline: 7/19/2024

Guests Whit Watson & David Glenn, a visit from Wes May the historian… and lots of arguing over politics.

Dennis and Kenny begin the show by diving into how things are going over across the pond in Scotland. Then they are joined by David Glenn to talk about all that is going on in College sports as well as the ins and outs on how coaches utilize transfers to strengthen their teams.

Cornell alumni Whit Watson comments on how golfers who tee off in the morning did better than those who tee off later in the day. He tells listeners to watch for key golfers, especially Scheffler, in the tournament in Scotland, tune into segment three for more details. Then, Wes brings to the table a MASSIVE historical moment… 26 years ago was the first episode of The Sportsline! Rich reminisces how immature he was “back then.”

