Sportsline – 7/22/2024

Special guests Bob Harig, Gary Hess, Marty Chandler join DC and RR on The Sportsline. The open championship winner, Xander Schauffele, drew lots of attention this weekend as well as lots of college football.

Bob Harig, senior Golf writer for Sports Illustrated, talks with the DC and RC diving into the details about the players in the Open Championships and how us in media have a problem regardless of how people treat the media. Next, Gary Hess from WRVA radio enlightens listeners to the history of his time in sports reporting and all the things he has seen. He is looking forward to hearing about what coaches are thinking for this upcoming season.

Marty Chandler with London Downs talks tips on how to get out of a bunker as well as things to strengthen exiting the bunker.

Finishing up with Monday Mourning, Wes May shares his heartbreak over Lebron.