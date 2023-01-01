Sportsline: 7/25/2024

Getting ready for football, chatting about golf, and dipping into baseball, our hosts set the tone for todays show. Mike Burnop, Marc Ross, and Faber Jamerson join us on this edition of The Sportsline to talk about Hokie football as well as Locally on the Links.
With the end of summer approaching, college football is beginning to take center stage. Mike Burnop touches on this in his talk with our hosts and discuses the ins and outs of what college football may look like this fall. Then, Marc Ross talks Rookie Quarterbacks! He gives his teams to watch for this coming football season. Faber Jamerson enlightens listeners with Locally on the Links, and how golf can be a way to bring the guys together. Its more than just a sport, its a way to get out of the house too!