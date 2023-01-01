Sportsline: 7/26/2024

Last call, the Historian, and taking things the wrong way, The Sportsline packs a full show today with three guests: Bryson Gordon, Erick Smith, and Lucas Jones. If there is one phrase to describe today, its College Football, and a little bit of baseball.

Hailing originally from North Carolina, Bryson Gordon with the Lynchburg News & Advance talks Liberty Flames Football as they have already begun training. He talks about how the new EA Sports college football game has Liberty team members on the top 100 players in the game. Next, Erick Smith, a football commentator, comments on his excitement for the upcoming college football season highlighting numerous teams as well as his early ACC champion pick. Our last guest Lucas Jones joins the show to discuss his move as the assistant baseball coach at Notre Dame.

To wrap up, Wes the Historian brings up Richs flaws that he has done on air since the shows inception, and Last call shows us what the show is really about… things taken out of context.