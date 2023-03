To wrap up our “Spring Getaways” feature in Early Spring on The HOME Show we spoke with Lyndsi Hale with Mountain Lake Lodge, the location where many scenes from the hit film “Dirty Dancing” were filmed. She talked about the amazing views, locally-sourced food, and activities you can get into when you book your next stay

Referenced article: www.cvhomemag.com/a-breath-of-fresh-air/