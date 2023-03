Managing Director for The Omni Homestead Resort Mark Spadoni joined The HOME Show as part of our “Spring Getaways” feature in the Early Spring issue of HOME. He talked about the restoration taking place at the resort, the reopening of the warm springs pool, the Virginia Wine Experience, and the Cascades Golf Course celebrating a centennial this year!

Spring Getaways article: www.cvhomemag.com/a-breath-of-fresh-air/