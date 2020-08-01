State GOP Convention won’t be held at Liberty University

Virginia Republicans continue to struggle in deciding how to select their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. The State GOP had been in talks with Liberty University about holding a statewide convention on the campus in May. Lynchburg Delegate Wendell Walker, who’s part of the state central committee, tells WLNI the convention won’t be held at Liberty because of miscommunication about what facilities could be used. Other options now include an unassembled convention or a canvas with Republicans gathering in locations around Virginia. Walker says the GOP hopes to make a decision by next Saturday.