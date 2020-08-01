State launches new website to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

The Virginia Department of Health launched a new website today to allow Virginians to pre-register online for the COVID 19 vaccine. If you’ve already pre-registered through the local health district, you don’t need to pre-register again. But it may take a few days for your name to appear.
The health department is expecting millions of visits and the website was down at times this morning. Anyone who cannot get through immediately is urged to try again. The website is here.
The website allows you to pre-register but NOT to make an appointment. The health department will contact you through a phone call, text or email when you’re eligible for an appointment.