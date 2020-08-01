State police ask for help in damaged drone investigation

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office, in cooperation with the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation, is seeking the public’s assistance with information regarding a drone that was shot several times in Campbell County.

The incident occurred Oct. 6, 2020 when contractors, working for the Virginia Department of Aviation, launched a specialized surveying drone south of the Lynchburg Regional Airport. Minutes after lift-off, the operators heard gunshots and communication with the drone was lost. The operators were able to re-establish communication with the drone and programmed it to return to the airport. The drone had sustained significant damage consistent with being struck by gunfire. Flight data downloaded from the drone indicate it was near the 1200 block of Lynbrook Road in Rustburg when it was shot down.

The purpose of the flight was to survey and identify any current or future hazards to aircraft approaching and/or departing the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.