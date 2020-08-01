State Police deploy swift water rescue teams to flood-prone regions ahead of Ian

Even though Ian is projected to significantly weaken as it makes its way inland from South Carolina, Virginia State Police is still preparing in advance of its arrival:

All available state police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence.

VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying today based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge. Because the projected path of the storm takes the remnants of Ian across Southwest Virginia, several of our SRT divers are staging today (9/29/22) in our Wytheville Field Division for any swift water rescue needs.

State police does want to remind all Virginians to remain weather aware for the heavy rain and winds that could impact the Commonwealth beginning Friday and lasting through Monday. If having to travel, please keep the following tips in mind: