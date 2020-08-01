State police: Driver led deputies on high speed chase, died by suicide

State Police say a man who was trying to flee Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputies crashed his car on Route 29 in Campbell County this morning. It happened around 4:30am near English Tavern Road. Deputies who were chasing the car at a high rate of speed say it veered off the road and crashed. They found the driver dead from a gunshot wound. State police are investigating it as a suicide. They recovered a gun at the scene, and no police fired their weapons.

Here is more information from Virginia State Police:

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 9), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County.

A Ford Escape, that had been fleeing from Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputies, was traveling south on Route 29 at a high rate of speed as it entered into Campbell County. The deputies observed the Ford suddenly veer off the road and crash in the 11400 block of Wards Rd. The deputies immediately approached the vehicle to render aid to the driver when they discovered the driver was deceased and had suffered a gunshot wound.

The male driver’s body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. State police is still in the process of locating and notifying the next of kin.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the incident as a suicide. A firearm was recovered at the scene and the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant.

No law enforcement discharged their weapons.