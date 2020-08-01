State Police identify man killed in accident on Carter Glass Bridge

Virginia State Police have identified the man was killed in a wreck on the Carter Glass Bridge yesterday. Police say 44-year-old Richard E. Dalton of Monroe was driving from Amherst County into Lynchburg on the bridge when his car struck a recliner that had fallen from a pickup truck. A tractor trailer then struck Dalton’s vehicle from behind. Police say Dalton was the only person in the car. The tractor trailer’s driver wasn’t injured. The crash remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.