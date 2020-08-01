State Police investigate fatal crash on Rte. 151 in Nelson County

At 10:14 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Nelson County. A passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided on Route 151 at Route 6.The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to strike a third vehicle.

There is one confirmed fatality. State police is still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with gravel.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is all the information we have available to release at this time.