State Police investigate fatal shooting of toddler

A 3-year-old is dead after a shooting in the town of Halifax. It happened this morning shortly before 1am in the 5100 block of Halifax Road. State Police say the shooting appears to be accidental. State police said a handgun was found at the scene. Three adults and a second juvenile were at the home at the time; they were not hurt. No charges have been filed.

Here is the entire news release from Virginia State Police: The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the Town of Halifax. At this stage of the investigation, the shooting appears to be accidental in nature.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., the Town of Halifax Police responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Halifax Road for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was transported to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. His remains are being transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. None of the three adults nor an additional juvenile inside the residence at the time of the shooting was injured.

No charges have been placed as the investigation remains ongoing at this time, in consultation with the Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney.