State police investigating controversial Windsor traffic stop

Virginia State Police say they’re looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the traffic stop involving Windsor police and a Black Army lieutenant. The traffic stop occurred on the night of Dec. 5 on Route 460 about 70 miles east of Richmond. But videos of the incident drew nationwide attention last week after the soldier filed a lawsuit against the two officers. State police said in a statement Wednesday that they’re investigating the traffic stop at the request of the Windsor Police Chief and at the directive of Governor Northam. A federal lawsuit filed by Lt. Caron Nazario alleges that he was pepper sprayed and struck by police. He was never charged with a crime.