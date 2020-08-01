State Police investigating fatal wreck in Bedford County

State police are investigating a fatal accident Friday evening in Bedford County. It happened around 6:30 on Route 24 at Irene Drive. Police say a tractor-trailer was stopped in the crossover on Route 24 to make a left turn onto Irene Drive, when it was struck in the rear by a minivan. The van’s driver, 63-year-old Gerald W. Fairchild of Vinton died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Here is the news release from Virginia State Police:

irginia State Police Trooper T.J. Sica is investigating a crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:29 p.m. on Route 24 at Irene Drive.

A tractor-trailer was stopped in the crossover on Route 24 to make a left turn onto Irene Drive, when it was struck in the rear by a 1994 Ford Econoline E150 van.

The driver of the van, Gerald W. Fairchild, 63, of Vinton, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.