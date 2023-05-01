(photo courtesy Lynchburg News and Advance)

UPDATE:

State police have identified the body of a fourth person who died last month when an SUV was swept into the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Authorities say the body recovered by divers Friday was that of 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington.

The bodies of 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss, an 11-year-old boy, and 30-year-old Pharoh M. Shabazz were recovered within days of the incident. Authorities have said Shabazz was their foster parent. Divers continue to look for the remaining missing person—a 12 –year-old boy.

EARLIER: Virginia State Police recovered one of the two missing bodies in the Rockfish River after an SUV Was swept away last month near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.

The bodies of a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old were found shortly after the incident on the riverbank. State police say two more people inside the vehicle – an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy. On Friday Virginia State Police divers recovered one of the two missing bodies in the river.

The divers continue this week searching for the remaining missing person.

Here is more information from Virginia State Police:

On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers returned again to the Rockfish River in Nelson County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., the divers recovered one of the two missing bodies. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The divers continued their search efforts on the river for the remainder of the day. The SRT will return again this week to resume searching for the remaining missing person.

1/5/23 UPDATE in Nelson County Vehicle Incident

At 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed into the river.



At this stage of the investigation, it appears that a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.



The bodies of Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, Va., and what are believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old male were located on the riverbank. State police is still waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to confirm the identity of the younger juvenile.



Once the Toyota was retrieved from the river, troopers recovered the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, Va., from inside the vehicle.



State police are told there were two additional individuals inside the Toyota – an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male. VSP Search and Recovery Team divers returned to the Rockfish River on Jan. 3, 2023 to resume search efforts for the two still believed missing. Unfortunately, the daylong search efforts did not result in the bodies being located. The VSP SRT divers are continuously assessing the water levels to determine which day is best to return and conduct another search of the river.

VSP Aviation Division, Virginia Department of Emergency Management search teams, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office have been assisting with the ongoing search and investigative efforts.



None of the individuals were related. The incident remains under investigation.