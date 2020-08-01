State Police search for sex offender in Lynchburg

State police are asking for the public’s help finding a convicted sex offender known to frequent Lynchburg and Richmond. John Kenneth Adams, 53, is currently wanted out of Lynchburg for two felony counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender. Adams’ last known residence was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. His last registration date was June 1, A picture is at WLNI.com. Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police.

Here is the entire news release from State Police:

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public’s help with locating a convicted sex offender known to frequent the City of Lynchburg and City of Richmond areas. John Kenneth Adams, 53, is currently wanted out of Lynchburg for two felony counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender.

Adams is 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He was previously employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond. Adams’ last known residence was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. His last registration date was June 1, 2021.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact VSP by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located at https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/.

