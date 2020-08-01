State Police urge safe driving over Memorial Day weekend

Motorists are getting ready to hit the road for Memorial Day, and State Police (VSP) is encouraging them to obey all posted speed limits, drive for conditions, buckle up and ditch distractions.

State police point out that 22 people have been killed in crashes in the past five days. Five were motorcyclists, two were bicyclists and one was a pedestrian. State police say all available state police troopers and supervisors will be on patrol through the holiday weekend to help keep traffic moving safely and responsibly.



During the 2020 Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, Virginia troopers arrested 70 drunk drivers and cited 2,469 speeders. Troopers issued 224 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and eight individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes. In addition, VSP personnel assisted 1,460 disabled motorists across the Commonwealth during last year’s Memorial Day weekend.



This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative falls within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. This helps to further emphasize the lifesaving value of seat belts for every person in a vehicle.



They’re reminding drivers about the “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.