Statewide economic report shows Lynchburg region near the bottom in GDP, labor pool, and job growth

The annual “State of the Commonwealth Report” from Old Dominion University shows economic growth continues to shift toward urban areas like Northern Virginia and Richmond with Lynchburg lagging in many areas. Dwayne Yancey with the Cardinal News, a newspaper serving western part of the state, broke down the report’s findings for the Morningline:

The report doesn’t say WHY Lynchburg’s GDP shrank more than any other region, but it does pinpoint that most of the loss occurred during the pandemic in 2020, when all localities suffered.

Here is a link to the State of the Commonwealth Report: https://ceapodu.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021SOC-FINAL-121621-.pdf

Here is the link to Dwayne Yancey’s analysis of the report from the Cardinal News: https://cardinalnews.org/2022/01/24/odu-report-warns-virginia-is-pulling-apart/