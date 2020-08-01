Statewide tornado drill March 7

City of Lynchburg Encourages Residents to Participate in Statewide Tornado Drill


Now is a good time for citizens to visit www.LynchburgAlerts.com to update their contact information if it has changed or to create an account and choose what types of alerts to receive.


LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia’s annual statewide tornado drill will take place Tuesday, March 7, at 9:45 a.m. EST. Every school, business, work place, and family across the state is strongly encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill.

Here are some key points to remember about the drill:


Although tornadoes are not common for our area, they do happen! Virginia averages 15-20 tornadoes per year. Although they vary in size and strength, they always have potential to injure/kill and cause extensive property damage. This is why it is SO important for not only businesses, but families and individuals, to prepare themselves and practice their emergency plans.