Statue of Tuskegee Airman Chauncey Spencer to be unveiled at Lynchburg Regional Airport

A statue of Lynchburg native Chauncey E. Spencer, Sr. — one of the famed Tuskegee Airman — will be unveiled Saturday at Lynchburg Regional Airport. Spencer was a founding member of the National Airmen’s Association of America and made it possible for people of color to be trained at Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II. This effort paved the way for the integration of the military and helped outlaw legal discrimination. Spencer received numerous other awards and honors throughout his lifetime. He died in 2002.

Here is the entire news release from the City of Lynchburg:

Chauncey E. Spencer, Sr., Pioneer Aviator and Tuskegee Airman, Statue Dedication



LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, October 1, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., the public is cordially invited to attend the unveiling and dedication of the Chauncey E. Spencer, Sr. statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, 350 Terminal Drive.



Chauncey Edward Spencer, Sr. (1906-2002), whose love of flying began as a child, was a founding member of the National Airmen’s Association of America and made it possible for people of color to be trained at Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II, better known as the Tuskegee Airmen. This effort paved the way for the integration of the military and helped outlaw legal discrimination. He received other numerous awards and honors throughout his lifetime.



Spencer became the first African American to be inducted into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame at the Virginia Aviation Museum. In 2006, Congress voted to award the Tuskegee Airmen a Congressional Gold Medal, the most prestigious award Congress can give to civilians. His history is written into the “Black Wings” exhibit at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

The statue is sponsored by the African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum Powered by National College Resources. While at the dedication, experience this traveling museum’s interactive audio/visual experience exploring the history of African Americans in Aviation. Limited spaces are available, and free tours begin at 12:00 p.m.



The unveiling and dedication ceremony is sponsored by the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum and the City of Lynchburg. For more information, visit www.annespencermuseum.org, www.lynchburgva.gov, or http://airandspace.si.edu.