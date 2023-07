Lynchburg Mayor, Stephanie Reed, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the comments made by Congressman Bob Good on the show yesterday, were voters betrayed by the mayor vote outcome, is there an end to the battles between Republican Councilmembers and how do we move forward, wanting everything to be done for the citizens of Lynchburg, is Councilman Misjuns’ MEI Resolutions going to be on the agenda at the next City Council Meeting, and much more.