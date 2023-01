Lynchburg has a new mayor, and she’s a newcomer to City Council. Stephanie Reed, who received the most votes in November’s citywide at-large election and was just sworn in to Council yesterday, was selected today by her fellow Council Members as Lynchburg’s new mayor. Reed defeated Councilman Jeff Helgeson by a vote of 4-3 for the position. Chris Faraldi was elected to serve as vice mayor. Reed is the city’s fourth consecutive female mayor, but the first Republican mayor in more than 20 years.