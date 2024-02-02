Stephanie Reed Talks Continued Republican Divide in Lynchburg City Council

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the continued divide between Republicans on Lynchburg City Council, the attacks by Marty Misjuns on Chris Faraldi, the concern with the War IV Primary set up by the LRCC and if it’s specifically to unseat Chris Faraldi, what has been heard from the State Republican Party about their thoughts on how the LRCC is being run, how her Human Trafficking Summit went, seeking feedback on the lines of Lynchburg roads, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast last week, and more.