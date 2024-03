Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the LRCC Election to vote Veronica Bratton as the chairperson, her personal endorsement of John McGuire who is challenging Bob Good for the 5th District Congressional Seat, her events for Domestic Violence Awareness with the YWCA, her literacy project and why that is so important, what’s on the agenda for the City Council Meeting tomorrow, and more.