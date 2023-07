Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Lynchburg Republican Committee’s censure of Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi and her thoughts on the dustup between Marty Misjuns and Faraldi at the Lynchburg City Council Meeting last week, her confusion with the censure, is this an ongoing pattern of treatment of City workers by Councilman Misjuns, addressing Helgeson’s communication comment, does she support the resolution put forward by Councilman Misjuns,