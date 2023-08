Lynchburg Mayor, Stephanie Reed, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the meeting that happened last night between the Lynchburg City Council and Lynchburg City School Board, how she feels the meeting went, are there any options that are off the table, is she sure that council would fund any of the options, have they met the parameters to get out of the 1971 agreement, what these first 7 months of being mayor has been like, her 40 Ways Coalition, and more.